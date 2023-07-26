Liverpool are interested in Fluminense midfielder Andre, but a transfer won’t be allowed until December.

The Serie A club are open to selling Andre, but they’re not willing to let him go before December. Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the €25 million South American player, especially with Jurgen Klopp planning midfield changes.

The upcoming transfer window poses crucial decisions for Klopp, who has already allowed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to leave and might lose Thiago Alcantara soon. This mass exodus of influential and experienced players could create problems in reshaping the team.

To fill the void in defensive midfield, Klopp has targeted Romeo Lavia, but Southampton rejected Liverpool’s initial bid. Andre from Fluminense is another alternative. However, negotiations won’t be easy, as Fluminense want €25 million for 80% of Andre’s rights and add-ons.

While Liverpool remains interested, Andre might not be a direct replacement for Fabinho. He would need time to adapt to Klopp’s system and may not be Premier League-ready yet. Klopp needs to explore other options to strengthen the midfield adequately.

In conclusion, Liverpool’s interest in Andre persists, but they must wait until December to secure the transfer. Klopp faces the challenge of revamping the midfield effectively after significant departures, and finding the right fit will be crucial for the team’s success.