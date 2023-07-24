Lazio are actively pursuing a deal to acquire 22-year-old Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for the upcoming season. The Italian giants are keen on strengthening the attacking options and have set sights on the England international.

Hudson-Odoi’s future has been a subject of discussion, especially as his contract with the Blues is set to expire in 2024, prompting the West Londoners to consider offloading him during the current transfer window.

Marco Silva’s decision to stay could also change Callum Hudson-Odoi future ✨ Lazio, in advanced talks to sign him — but Fulham have always been keen on signing him… and will resume contacts for CHO as Silva’s staying. Chelsea want it done asap — and on permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/m46zRCEygI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Having been part of Chelsea since his youth days, Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for the first team, contributing to 38 goals. However, he has not yet established his position as a regular starter for the club.

Chelsea loaned Hudson-Odoi to Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but the move did not go as planned, with the youngster only making 21 appearances and registering one goal and one assist.

Now back at Chelsea, it appears his future lies away from the London club. Lazio have emerged as a front-runner, despite interest from a Premier League club. The Italian club believes in Hudson-Odoi’s potential and is willing to invest in him, with coach Maurizio Sarri particularly impressed by the player’s versatility.

Negotiations between Lazio and Chelsea are progressing well and have reached an advanced stage. Hudson-Odoi himself is reportedly eager to make the move to Lazio. As a result, there is a strong likelihood that both clubs will soon reach an agreement for the transfer.