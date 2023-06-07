Reports suggest that Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are focused on reinforcing their midfield for the next season and are considering various options. While Chelsea’s Mason Mount is their primary target, there are indications that they are also monitoring Goretzka, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Goretzka, who previously played for Schalke, has been a crucial player for Bayern Munich and is currently under contract with them until June 2026. However, there is speculation about his future, as Bayern are reportedly interested in acquiring West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Although Goretzka is presently committed to Bayern Munich, his stance could change in the following weeks if Bayern pursues Rice. Manchester United have a history of securing experienced players, having signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen at the start of the previous season.

Bringing in Goretzka would enhance the quality and experience of United’s squad as they aim to narrow the gap with the title contenders in the upcoming season.