Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring as they vie with Arsenal to secure the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

While the Gunners have engaged in discussions with the player’s representative, they have yet to make a formal offer, potentially contingent on the departure of Thomas Partey, for whom Lavia has been identified as a replacement.

In the midst of these developments, reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s side have also joined the pursuit of the young midfielder, who is expected to leave Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last season. With the South Coast club prepared to offload Lavia, his current valuation stands at around £45 million, and Liverpool are eager to outmaneuveor Arsenal in securing his services.

It is worth noting that Lavia’s agent shares a good relationship with Arsenal, as he represents both Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah. While there is said to be a verbal agreement in place regarding personal terms, the situation hinges on whether Arsenal will formalise their interest with a concrete bid.

As the battle between Liverpool and Arsenal for Romeo Lavia intensifies, football enthusiasts eagerly await further developments in this transfer saga. The summer transfer window continues to provide excitement as clubs strive to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season.