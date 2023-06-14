Serie A giants Inter Milan are considering the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old joined the Blues last summer for a fee of £34 million. Despite receiving a warm reception from the fans, the centre-back had a challenging first season. He struggled to adapt to the intensity of the league, leading to numerous positional errors.

As a result, Chelsea are now willing to part ways with the Senegal international, and according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are actively exploring the option of signing him this summer.

Nerazzurri are likely to lose Milan Skriniar to PSG when his contract expires at the end of the month. In anticipation of this departure, Koulibaly has been identified as a potential replacement. However, it remains uncertain whether Inter can afford his current weekly wages of £295,000.

To address this financial hurdle, Inter Milan may propose a season-long loan deal for Koulibaly. The possibility of a permanent transfer may depend on Koulibaly’s willingness to accept a significant reduction in his salary.

Furthermore, there have been rumours linking Koulibaly with a potential return to his former club Napoli.