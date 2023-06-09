AC Milan have expressed interest in signing Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic during the upcoming transfer window.

The American international initially had a promising start to his career with the Blues, but in recent years, he has faced challenges with injuries and a decline in form.

Currently, the 24-year-old is considered surplus to requirements, and according to Corriere dello Sport, there is a possibility that he could move to the Italian top-flight.

Reports suggest that Milan are interested in acquiring his services, although it won’t be a bargain as he comes with a price tag of £40 million.

Pulisic will enter the final year of his contract next month, which means Chelsea will have to sell him to avoid losing him for free.

At present, the club values him at a higher price, but they may have to lower their asking price if no formal offers are made.

In addition to Milan, Manchester United may also be monitoring the situation of Pulisic. They attempted to sign him on loan last summer.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is actively seeking a new left winger this summer and might be enticed to bring in the former Borussia Dortmund player.