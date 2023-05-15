Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

With Karim Benzema reaching the end of his career, Los Blancos have been linked with potential replacements for the Frenchman.

Fichajes reports that Real Madrid have not ruled out the possibility of pursuing Osimhen in a future transfer window. The Nigerian has scored 23 goals and registered four assists to help Napoli win the Serie A title after a long wait.

The 24-year-old striker, who has just over two years left on his contract with Napoli, has been linked with a move away from the club later this year. Despite interest from several Premier League clubs, Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis has stated that the frontman will not be sold during the next transfer window.

However, Los Blancos may benefit from this situation as they are reportedly considering a transfer for Osimhen in 2024, with the Nigerian being third on their shortlist behind Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland.