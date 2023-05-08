Juventus have been in contact with Mason Greenwood’s representatives to explore the possibility of loaning the Manchester United forward during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been cleared of all recent criminal charges against him and is now free to continue his football career. However, it is unclear what his future holds at Old Trafford.

The last time Greenwood played for the Red Devils was in January 2022.

Man United are conducting its own internal investigation and will decide whether to include him in the first-team squad for the upcoming season.

Recent reports suggest that Mason Greenwood may not play for United again, with several clubs, including AC Milan and Roma, reportedly interested in signing him.

Juventus are also said to be keen on a long-term loan deal for the frontman during the summer transfer market, and has reportedly contacted Greenwood’s representatives to discuss the possibility.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. However, following serious criminal charges brought against him, his future at the club is uncertain.

Manchester United are said to be exploring all options, including terminating his contract, selling him, or agreeing to a long-term loan deal, in an effort to help him rebuild his career abroad.

The 20-time English champions are expected to make a final decision in the early stages of the summer, with Greenwood still having two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.