Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Granit Xhaka and would like to bring the Swiss to Bundesliga if Arsenal would allow it.

John Cross of The Mirror reported that Die Werkself are interested in signing the Switzerland international in the upcoming summer transfer window.

He has a year left on his contract with an option for another year. The German club will try to convince the Gunners and the player to agree to the move.

Xhaka has had an outstanding season at the Emirates, playing in a newly defined role under Mikel Arteta. The midfielder has played a crucial role in this system, operating on the left-hand side behind the front three.

If Arsenal signs Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo in the summer, Xhaka’s place in the team will face stiff competition, as the Gunners will have at least six top-class midfielders, including Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe. Despite this competition in the current season, Xhaka has held his own in the squad.

Moreover, Xhaka is keen to stay at Arsenal, and talks about a new contract have taken place. The North Londoners can also extend his current deal for another season until 2025, providing them with the option to fetch a reasonable fee if needed.