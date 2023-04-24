Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

The Germany international has been impressive during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, attracting interest from the world’s biggest clubs, and ultimately joined the Blues in September 2020.

Havertz has cemented his place as a first-team regular since his arrival, appearing in 133 matches across all competitions and contributing 32 goals and 15 assists.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to find his form this season, managing only nine goals and one assist in 41 appearances.

As his contract at Stamford Bridge winds down, there has been speculation about Havertz’s future. German giants Bayern Munich are believed to be keeping a watchful eye on the versatile attacker, as they look to bolster their forward line during the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile Los Blancos are reportedly showing strong interest in the promising young player, adding yet another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating transfer saga.

The Blues’ disappointing campaign has left them languishing in 11th place in the Premier League, and major changes are expected during the upcoming transfer window, with players expected to depart.

Havertz’s future at the club is uncertain, as the arrival of a new centre-forward this summer could impact his playing time, and the German’s value could be used to raise funds.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly searching for a new striker to cover Karim Benzema, who has renewed his contract for one more year, but is expected to leave the club next season. With Mariano Diaz also set to depart, Madrid are on the lookout for a new forward, and Havertz is believed to be a genuine target.