In the latest transfer news, Manchester United have emerged as strong contenders in the race to secure the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfield maestro Matheus Nunes, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are keen on bringing the 24-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford.

Nunes, who rose to prominence during his stint at Sporting CP, has been a key figure for Wolves this season following his high-profile move to the Premier League club for a record-breaking fee of £38 million.

The Portuguese star has already made 34 appearances and notched up four goal contributions, attracting the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

Nunes has also caught the eye of fellow countryman and Man United star Bruno Fernandes, who is believed to be an admirer of the midfielder’s talents. With a long-term contract worth £85,000 per week already in place at Wolves, the player’s future remains uncertain as transfer speculation continues to mount.

As the transfer window looms, it remains to be seen whether United will be successful in securing the services of Nunes and bolstering their midfield ranks with his technical prowess and creative abilities.

With the futures of Scott McTominay and on-loan star Marcel Sabitzer uncertain, United’s interest in Nunes could not have come at a better time. However, the competition for the talented midfielder’s signature is fierce, with Liverpool and other top clubs also keen on acquiring his services.