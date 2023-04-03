Liverpool have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per The Independent.

The 23-year-old was loaned to Crystal Palace and played remarkably well, scoring eight goals for the Eagles during the 2021-22 season.

Later, the midfielder returned to his parent club Chelsea for the current season, making 33 appearances for the Blues, with 25 being in the Premier League.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the midfielder, considering him to possess the necessary attributes and energy to excel for the Reds.

Gallagher still has two years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge. He has made 89 Premier League appearances, including a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Merseyside giants are planning to rebuild their midfield this summer, as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are all out of contract by the end of June. Meanwhile, on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will return to his parent club after the season ends.

Although Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is a key target for Liverpool, his potential cost of over £100m and Liverpool’s exclusion from the Champions League next season could make the deal difficult. As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side are also looking at Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams as another potential summer transfer target.