Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Eindhoven defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare ahead of next season, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are interested in signing the 25-year-old midfielder for the upcoming season.

The Merseyside giants had attempted to sign the Ivory Coast international last summer but were unsuccessful. However, they plan to make another attempt to sign him this summer.

Although PSV had extended Sangare’s contract until 2027 last summer, they may be willing to let him go for a reported fee of £45 million.

The Ivorian has been a vital player for the Dutch outfit since his move from Toulouse in 2020. He has been playing exceptionally well this season under the guidance of Ruud van Nistelrooy, contributing seven goals and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is expected to target multiple midfielders in the upcoming transfer window.

He is an admirer of Sangare and has been monitoring him for a while. The Premier League outfit believes that the PSV defensive midfielder could address many of their midfield concerns, and they are willing to spend big on him.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can successfully land Sangare and add him to their squad in the summer.