Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Bundesliga giants are keen to secure the services of the 23-year-old, who has been on the radar of several other clubs as well.

Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge has been the subject of much speculation, with the midfielder’s impressive performances both for the Blues and during loan spells catching the attention of scouts across Europe.

The versatile midfielder spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he had a standout campaign, earning himself a promotion to Chelsea’s first team this season.

The Englishman has made 38 appearances and has scored three goals for the Blues this term, becoming an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s setup.

However, with Chelsea’s recent spending spree, the club’s finances need to be balanced, and selling off some of their assets might become a necessity.

In the ever-evolving transfer landscape, the future of Gallagher seems to be increasingly uncertain as the West Lodnoners are reportedly willing to let go of the midfielder for a fee in the region of €50 million.

BVB have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the talented central midfielder, with the club’s manager Edin Terzić keen to bolster his squad ahead of the next season.

However, with a host of clubs from across Europe vying for Gallagher’s signature, Dortmund will have to fend off stiff competition to secure the services of the highly sought-after midfielder.