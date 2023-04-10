Arsenal reportedly remain undeterred in their efforts to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Gunners are interested in signing the 28-year-old midfielder, who may leave the Stadio Olimpicoin this summer.

Top-level players often seek new challenges to take their careers to the next level. Although the Serbian international has been an excellent performer for Biancocelesti over the years, he may be looking to join a new club in the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has a year left on his contract with Lazio, is certainly attractive to many clubs, including Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to improve their squad’s quality and add new talent to their ranks. The recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool may have slowed their momentum and reduced their chances of winning the title, but Mikel Arteta is eager for the North Londoners to continue their progress in the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League leaders are willing to meet the asking price, but their interest in the attacking midfielder is genuine.