Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will reportedly go head to head for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer.

The 26-year-old has been impressive for the Italian outfit this season, as they strive for their first Serie A title since 1990. He has contributed two goals and one assist in 26 Serie A matches, helping the club to establish a 21-point lead at the top of the table under the guidance of manager Luciano Spalletti.

In addition, the South Korean international has played a crucial role in Napoli’s Champions League campaign, featuring in all eight matches as they prepare to face AC Milan in the quarter-finals. Although the centre-back signed a three-year contract when he joined Naples last summer, which expires in 2025, both parties have the option to extend it for an additional two years.

However, it appears that Partenopei will have difficulty keeping hold of the talented defender beyond the summer transfer window, as Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing him.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the pursuit of signing Kim Min-jae, as they aim to bolster their defence.

It is believed that Kim’s contract with Napoli contains a release clause of £43m, which will be valid for only two weeks in July. This fee is reportedly affordable for both Tottenham and Manchester United, who are also interested in the centre-back.

Although Liverpool are monitoring Kim’s situation, his desire to play in the Champions League makes it difficult for the Reds to secure his services.

Tottenham’s top-four spot is currently secure, but Newcastle United are close behind, and their position is under threat. In the latest match, they drew 3-3 with Southampton, failing to move above Manchester United into the third spot in the league table.