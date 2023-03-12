Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Tammy Abraham, who is valued at €80m by Roma, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

Los Blancos are said to be in the market for a new striker this summer and AS Roma have set a €80 million price tag on Abraham’s head.

The England international has rejuvenated his career since joining the Italian outfit from Chelsea in August 2021. Despite being highly regarded in England before his move, the frontman has thrived in Italy by securing regular game time. He played a crucial role in Roma’s UEFA Europa Conference League victory last season.

Although the 25-year-old has only managed to score seven goals and six assists in 35 appearances during the 2022/23 season, he remains a target for Real Madrid and other potential suitors.

The Spanish giants are expected to search for a new frontman during the summer transfer window. While Karim Benzema has been impressive in the past four seasons, he has struggled with injuries this season. Despite still scoring regularly, manager Carlo Ancelotti could use an alternative option upfront.

Furthermore, it is likely that Mariano Diaz will leave the Bernabeu in the summer, prompting Madrid to consider other options. Several strikers, including Goncalo Ramos have been linked to the club. However, Abraham is another option that the club are considering.

Real Madrid may be willing to pay the high transfer fee for Abraham if they believe he can deliver the desired results. Currently, the club are interested in the Englishman, and it will be intriguing to see if they make a move for him in the summer transfer window.