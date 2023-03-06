Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international’s contract at King Power Stadium is set to expire in June, and it seems improbable that he will sign a new deal with the Foxes.

Several clubs, such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona, are reportedly interested in acquiring the 25-year-old on a free transfer for the 2023-24 season. Furthermore, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are also showing a strong interest in him, aiming to enhance their midfield choices for the upcoming season.

According to the report, the Reds sees the acquisition of Tielemans as a “remarkable bargain” since he is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has played a crucial role for the Foxes in the ongoing 2022-23 season, appearing in 29 games across various competitions and contributing four goals while assisting once.

However, Leicester City have had a disappointing season, currently standing at 15th position in the Premier League table, just three points clear of relegation.

Tielemans has been a crucial player for the Foxes since his move from Monaco in 2019, having scored 28 goals and registered 25 assists from 187 appearances.

Belgium, English Premier League, Leicester City, Liverpool