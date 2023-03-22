Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has requested the club’s board to consider midfielder Brahim Diaz as a potential signing in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been on loan at AC Milan for the past three seasons, playing a significant role in the Rossoneri’s recent success. He scored the crucial goal that helped Milan beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last 16, and also featured regularly in Stefano Pioli’s side during their Scudetto-winning campaign last season.

However, the Gunners could potentially capitalise on Milan’s financial difficulties and secure a deal for the Spain international, as the Serie A outfit are struggling to meet the £18m activation clause in his loan deal.

Arteta sees Diaz as a player who shares similarities with Martin Odegaard, who has become a captain and an essential factor in the Gunners’ charge for the Premier League title this season.

However, Arsenal may face competition from other Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United, who are also reportedly interested in Diaz.