Sporting Lisbon have confirmed the deadline day signing of Hector Bellerin from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has struggled to earn regular game time under Xavi.

Bellerin only signed a one-year deal with Barca, played just seven matches for the Catalan giants in all tournaments.

The Spain international joins Ruben Amorim’s side as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who joins Tottenham Hotspur on a five-and-a-half year deal.

Following the exit of Bellerin, the Blaugrana are understood to be on the verge of strengthening their defence with the signing of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.