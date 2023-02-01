Sporting Lisbon have confirmed the deadline day signing of Hector Bellerin from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has struggled to earn regular game time under Xavi.

Bellerin only signed a one-year deal with Barca, played just seven matches for the Catalan giants in all tournaments.

The Spain international joins Ruben Amorim’s side as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who joins Tottenham Hotspur on a five-and-a-half year deal.

Following the exit of Bellerin, the Blaugrana are understood to be on the verge of strengthening their defence with the signing of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

Posted on by admin.

Barcelona, La Liga, Spain, Sporting Lisbon