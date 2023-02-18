Real Madrid are reportedly considering the possibility of pursuing Manchester United’s defender Diogo Dalot.

While the Portugal international has been under contract with the Red Devils since 2018, it was only during the 2022-23 season that he became a regular in the starting lineup. He successfully fended off competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a weekly basis until the World Cup, indicating that a contract renewal was a mere formality.

Following his injury while playing for Portugal in the World Cup, the 23-year-old defender has been observing Aaron Wan-Bissaka taking the lead in the majority of matches. Dalot has not played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League since November 6th, while Wan-Bissaka was selected for the Europa League game against Barcelona on Thursday.

Despite this, United still plans to offer Dalot a new contract, but his current deal will expire in under 17 months. Unlike many of their other players, the Red Devils does not possess the option to extend his contract for an additional year. The situation has captured the attention of Real Madrid.

AS reported that Los Blancos are interested in signing Dalot during the summer transfer window.

The report also suggests that Madrid are monitoring Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, who was allowed to move on loan to Bayern Munich in January but has concerns due to his age, as he is already 29 years old.

If Manchester United does not consider letting go of Dalot for a reduced fee during the summer, Real Madrid are reportedly willing to wait until 2024.