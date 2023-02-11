Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

According to Bild, the Red Devils are still admirers of the 22-year-old defender and may be prepared to make a formal approach in the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands Under-21s international has established himself during his tenure with Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, initially starring for the Scottish outfit before moving to the Bundesliga.

The Dutchman is currently enjoying the best season of his career, scoring five goals and providing two assists from 19 outings in Germany’s top flight.

While Leverkusen would prefer to keep the defender in the long term, he has less than two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

It is rumoured that Leverkusen paid Celtic a transfer fee of around €11 million when they acquired Frimpong in January 2021. However, if Manchester United decides to make a move in 2023, they would likely have to pay more than twice that amount.