Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

The 29-year-old attacker has been an indispensable player for the Reds since his arrival from Monaco in 2018, having scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 203 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

Fabinho’s contributions to Liverpool’s success have been significant. He has played a vital role in the team’s victory in several prestigious competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield, Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

He is once again been a consistent presence for Liverpool this season, featuring in 33 matches across all competitions. However, it has been a rather disappointing campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool have already been knocked out of the FA Cup, and they are on the verge of elimination from the Champions League, after losing the first leg of their last-16 tie to Real Madrid 5-2 at home.

Furthermore, Liverpool are currently facing an uphill battle to secure a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season. They currently sit in seventh place, trailing nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the Reds’ lackluster performance in the 2022-23 season, a recent report suggests that Liverpool are still well-placed to secure Bellingham’s signature this summer. However, it would require substantial outgoings to raise the necessary funds for the England international’s transfer.

The aforementioned report suggests that Fabinho could be one of the players who might depart from the club. The Brazilian’s situation has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who is reportedly keen on acquiring his services at the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian has another three years left at Anfield to run on his contract.