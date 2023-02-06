The Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window, but they may face strong competition from Manchester United for Rice.

Journalist Ben Jacobs says that the England international is Arsenal’s top priority, with head coach Mikel Arteta focusing on securing a new high-profile midfielder after being unable to land Caicedo last month.

Arsenal’s attempts to sign Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion were unsuccessful, despite the player making a public request to leave the club.

Arsenal’s technical director Edu plans to revamp the midfield during the summer transfer window. As per the reports, the North Londoners have made Declan Rice, who has 18 months left on his contract, and has rejected several contract extension offers from West Ham United.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are keen to sign Rice, with the latter offering the possibility of Champions League football next season.

Rice, considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. It is likely that the Hammers will aim to spark a bidding war between Man United, Chelsea, and Arsenal to maximise their return for the valuable player.