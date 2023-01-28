Newcastle United are reportedly keeping an eye on Stefan de Vrij, as the defender’s future with Inter Milan remains uncertain.

According to Sport Italia, The Magpies are targeting the 30-year-old defender, whose contract set to expire in the summer.

With the transfer market nearing its end, the Premier League outfit are remaining vigilant for any opportunities to add quality depth to their squad, as manager Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad.

Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Everton for the transfer of Anthony Gordon, as Howe focus on reinforcing the backline before the transfer window closes.

The report adds, with a lack of quality depth in central defence, the North-East outfit are considering bringing in experienced star Stefan de Vrij to St James Park.

The Netherlands international is considering his next move as his contract with Nerazzurri is set to expire in the summer, and the centre-back has not decided whether to stay at the San Siro.

With the Dutchman’s future uncertain, the Serie A giants are eager for him to make a decision soon, as they hope to sell him on a cut-price deal before the current transfer window closes.