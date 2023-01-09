Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko.

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag is looking to add more attacking firepower to the team, and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix has been rumoured to be a potential target for the Red Devils.

Dzeko has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United, which would be a stunning return to the club after a five-year spell at Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles.

The Bosnian’s contract at San Siro is coming to an end in the next six months, and there have been no discussions about a renewal yet, which means that the 36-year-old could depart this month.

Real Madrid will also be vying for Dzeko’s signature, as they are seeking cover for Karim Benzema, who is currently injured.

During the current season, Dzeko has played in 17 top-flight games and has found the back of the net seven times.