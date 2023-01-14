Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Nice midfielder Mario Lemina for an undisclosed fee.

The Gabon international has a wealth of Premier League experience with each of Southampton and Fulham, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 74 appearances.

More recently, the 29-year-old has made 58 outings for Nice, 20 of which have come during the current season, but the midfielder has now made the move to Molineux on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Lemina could make his Wolves debut in Saturday’s match against West Ham United.