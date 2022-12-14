Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be provided with a transfer budget of £50m to spend at the midway point of the campaign.

According to The Athletic, the Spaniard tactician is giving consideration as to whether to request that club officials make a bid for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

The 23-year-old found himself surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano during 2022-23, making just two La Liga starts and the Champions League with a further 14 outings coming from the bench.

With Los Rojiblancos not participating in Europe during the second half of the season, the Brazil international could be offloaded in the coming months.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Leeds United are also thought to be weighing up moves for the Brazilian.

Although Cunha has over three-and-a-half years left on his contract, that is unlikely to hinder any departure at the turn of the year.