Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to re-sign Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old came through the youth set-up before making his debut for the Spurs in 2016.

A recent report from the Portuguese media outlet Record has said that the North Londoners are preparing a mid-season move for the winger following his impressive start to the season.

Edwards has scored seven goals and registered six assists in all competitions this season.

Posted on by admin.

English Premier League, Sporting Lisbon, Tottenham