Manchester United have allegedly earmarked RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo during the next summer transfer window.

The Portugal international future at Old Trafford looks to be uncertain. His contract is set to expire next summer, and with the 37-year-old open to finding a new club, the Red Devils have begun their search for a replacement.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Sesko after previously being linked with the Slovenia international during the summer.

The 19-year-old has already agreed a deal to join RB Leipzig next summer, but that has not deterred Man United’s pursuit.

The teenager has scored 17 goals and registered nine assists in 62 appearances for the Austrian champions.