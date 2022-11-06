Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a prominent figure in the Guimaraes side this term and has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances from a number of clubs across Europe, including Premier League clubs.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners are one of the clubs that are keeping tabs on Bamba’s situation after informing the Portuguese club they want to be made aware of any potential departure.

With the youngster under contract until June 2026, the club would be looking for a fee somewhere in the region of £26.5m should they decide to sell the defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, Atalanta and Villarreal are also credited with an interest in the 20-year-old midfielder.