Crystal Palace were deprived of the spoils last weekend by a last-gasp Connor Gallagher strike. Despite taking the lead against Chelsea, the Eagles ultimately returned from their trip to Stamford Bridge emptyhanded as the hosts came back from behind to nick a 2-1 win. But Palace boss Patrick Vieira will be hoping to take inspiration from their incredible performance against the Blues and put on a streak of good results with a kinder run of Premier League fixtures on the horizon. Up next, they welcome Leeds United to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Even though Crystal Palace will mark the Leeds United tie as a winnable fixture, their recent record against the Yorkshire outfit has not been inspiring. Leeds succeeded in keeping a shutout in each of the last three times they played Palace. Crystal Palace did not put the ball into Leeds’ net after their 4-1 victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s men in 2020.

But Palace have been a difficult team to play against on their home turf under Vieira. In their last 10 home matches in the Premier League under the stewardship of the former Arsenal midfielder, Palace have lost only twice. The defeats came against ‘’Big Six’’ opponents Arsenal and Chelsea. On top of that, Leeds will have to look as far back as 2006 to look for their last win at Selhurst Park. So, the home fans will be hoping to celebrate a positive result after the final whistle blows on Sunday.

Leeds have been an unpredictable Premier League force this season. They have wiped the floor with one of the biggest teams in the division when they thrashed Chelsea 3-0 at home. On the contrary, they were subject to a 5-2 thrashing by Brentford, a team that had come to the Premier League only last season.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will hope that his side shows the resilience they had shown against Aston Villa in their last game. After Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half, Leeds ground out a goalless draw against the Villans despite playing most of the second half with a man down.

Marsch will be back on the sidelines after serving his suspension, but he will not get to call upon Sinisterra, who will be suspended because of the red card. This could give Leeds youngster Willy Gnonto a chance to make it into the matchday squad. Other than Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, and Stuart Dallas will be confirmed absentees for the away side.

James Tomkins might feature in the starting XI for the hosts as Joachim Andersen picked up a knock in training. Tomkins will partner Marc Guehi in the heart of the Palace defence. Odsonne Edouard will expect to keep his place in the first XI after scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Considering Palace’s strong home form, we don’t see Leeds United winning this match. We foresee a 2-1 win for Palace.