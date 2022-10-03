Arsenal hoping to rekindle their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

Arsenal and Manchester United were both interested in signing the 25-year-old over the summer, but a move did not materialise due to Wolves’ hefty asking price.

Despite Neves’s current situation – he is due to become a free agent in 2023 – the west Midlands outfit were reportedly demanding as much as £70m to sanction a sale.

The Portugal international has remained a key player for Wolves this season, but his future at the club now appears to be in doubt.

Barcelona have identified him as an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is set to leave the Catalan giants in 2023.

However, Barca could face stiff competition for Neves’s signature, as Sport claims that the Gunners are prepared to reignite their interest in the attacker next summer.

Neves has scored 25 goals and registered 12 assists in 221 appearances for Wolves since his move from Porto in 2017.