Manchester United reportedly remain undeterred in their efforts to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils are going to improve their midfield options for the current campaign following their struggles against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

There has been a number of speculation surrounding Milinkovic-Savic’s future over the years, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid all said to be keen on the Serbian.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United are now considering placing a £57.5m bid on the table for the 27-year-old midfielder, who only has little over two years left on his contract.

He was again in impressive form for the Italian outfit during the 2021-22 campaign, contributing 11 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 58 goals and registered 51 assists in 294 appearances for Lazio since arriving from Genk in August 2015.

Posted on by admin.

English Premier League, Lazio, Manchester United, Serbia, Serie A