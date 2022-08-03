Although Arsenal’s fifth-place finish last term represented progress and justified the faith shown in manager Mikel Arteta, for much of the season they seemed on course for a top-four place, so that will be the minimum target for the North Londoners this term. With that in mind, Arteta has refreshed his still-youthful squad in the summer including signing Gabriel Jesus, Fábio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

This London derby offers an early test of how those new players have settled following a positive pre-season including a 4-0 win over Chelsea and a 6-0 thrashing of Sevilla! Improving their away form could be key to Arsenal’s season however, particularly as they conceded a joint league-high 65% of their PL goals last term on the road.

Players to watch: Six of Wilfried Zaha’s seven PL goals here for Crystal Palace last term opened the scoring, while four of Gabriel Jesus’ five PL goalscoring appearances last season were in games producing over 3.5 goals.

Hot stat: Each of Palace’s last six PL openers (and Arsenal’s last four) saw one or both teams fail to score.