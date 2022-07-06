Tottenham Hotspur reportedly still hold an interest in signing Villarreal star Pau Torres this summer.

According to The Mirror, Spurs have not given up hope of signing the 25-year-old defender.

It was widely reported that Torres’ departure from the Yellow Submarine was only a matter of time with the Spanish outfit having failed to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League.

Furthermore, the Spain international is said to have a £51m release clause, an attractive figure for many European clubs who are looking to strengthen their defence.

The centre-back has just two years left on his contract, which increases the chances of a transfer eventually being agreed with another cub.

Torres has been a standout performer for the Villarreal backline over the last five years, and he is also being tracked by Manchester United, but the Red Devils have a primary focus on Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Tottenham Hotspur have already secured the signatures of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison this summer.