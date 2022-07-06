Tottenham Hotspur retain interest in signing Pau Torres
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly still hold an interest in signing Villarreal star Pau Torres this summer.
According to The Mirror, Spurs have not given up hope of signing the 25-year-old defender.
It was widely reported that Torres’ departure from the Yellow Submarine was only a matter of time with the Spanish outfit having failed to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League.
Furthermore, the Spain international is said to have a £51m release clause, an attractive figure for many European clubs who are looking to strengthen their defence.
The centre-back has just two years left on his contract, which increases the chances of a transfer eventually being agreed with another cub.
Torres has been a standout performer for the Villarreal backline over the last five years, and he is also being tracked by Manchester United, but the Red Devils have a primary focus on Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.
Tottenham Hotspur have already secured the signatures of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison this summer.