Manchester United are weighing up a £42m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Man United head coach Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new holding midfielder this summer, with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong still a number one target.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder is still resisting a move to Old Trafford, despite speculations of the two clubs coming to an agreement over a move for a total package of £72m.

The Dutchman is understood to have informed the Red Devils that he will be staying at Camp Nou this summer, forcing Ten Hag to look somewhere else.

Lazio attacker Milinkovic-Savic has apparently emerged as a transfer target, and the 20-time English champions could now be ready to step up their interest in the Serbia international.

According to the Italian newspaper Messagero – as quoted by the Daily Mail – Manchester United plan to test the waters with an opening bid of £42m for the 27-year-old midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has two years left to run on his contract, has scored 58 goals and registered 51 assists in 294 games for the Biancocelesti.

Posted on by admin.

English Premier League, Lazio, Manchester United, Serbia, Serie A