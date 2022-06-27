Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The 30-year-old has spent five years in the French capital after joining the Ligue 1 champions for a £199.8m fee.

The Brazil international is contracted to the Parisians until 2025, with an automatic two-year contract extension set to take effect on July 1, however, speculations have begun to circulate about the player’s future.

Neymar’s representatives have supposedly held talks with the Serie A giants Juventus over the possibility of a move this summer, although the cost of the deal is likely to prevent the Bianconeri from signing him.

Ekrem Konur is reporting that the Blues are also monitoring Neymar’s situation as they are lining up a potential transfer.

Neymar has scored 100 goals in 144 appearances for the Parisians.