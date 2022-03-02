Real Madrid have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Villarreal attacker Yeremi Pino.

The 19-year-old has once again been one of Villarreal’s standout performers in an impressive season, contributing seven goals and four assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Los Blancos were linked with the teenager last summer, but he remained with the Yellow Submarine and signed a new contract until June 2027.

According to Defensa Central, the La Liga leaders are still considering moving for the Spain international during this summer’s transfer window.

The report adds that deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland remain the priority for Madrid, but Pino is also being considered due to his sensational performances.

The teenager has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 70 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions.