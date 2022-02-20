Chelsea reportedly seem ready to try to win the race to sign West Bromwich Albion starlet Jamaldeen Jimoh.

The 15-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign within the youth ranks at The Hawthorns and already has international experience under his belt in the form of appearances for England’s Under-16s.

According to The Sun, the Blues are determined to improve the young talent within their ranks at Stamford Bridge and have earmarked Jimoh as an ideal signing.

The report goes on to claim that the European champions hope to conclude a deal for Jimoh “as soon as possible”.

The West London outfit are set to welcome Conor Gallagher this summer, though, and manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly plans to include the Englishman into the first team next season.