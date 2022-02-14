Barcelona are reportedly preparing a move for Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir.

The 28-year-old has been in impressive form for Betis this term, finding the back of the net on four occasions in 21 La Liga appearances, in addition to up six more.

The Frenchman is contracted to Manuel Pellegrini’s side until the summer of 2026 – but that has supposedly not deterred the cash-strapped Catalans.

According to Sport, Barcelona president Laporta is keen to bring the former Lyon man to Camp Nou and is considering to sanction an offer of €60m to prise him away from Real Betis.

However, the report goes on to claim that Betis are looking for €80m to consider a sale after his recent new contract extension.

Fekir has scored 19 goals and registered 20 assists for Betis since arriving in 2019.