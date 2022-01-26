Arsenal have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic on loan.

The Gunners have failed in their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who is understood to be closing in on a move to Juventus.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still reported to be keen to bring in a new frontman before the January transfer window shuts down, with Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought to be on the Gunners’ radar.

Now, The Athletic reports that Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic is another ideal option, with the north Londoners possibly ready to consider a loan deal for the Serbian, who is contracted to Los Blancos until the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old has failed to make his mark at the Spanish capital since joining the club in 2019 – scoring thrice in 47 matches.

Jovic has scored one goal and registered two assists from 15 appearances in all competitions this season.