Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are reportedly keeping close tabs on Gomez’s situation at Anfield ahead of a possible move next summer.

The Daily Mail reports that the Spanish giants could now be interested in testing Liverpool’s resolve next summer.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order due to a knee injury which ruled him out for the majority of last season.

He has made just nine appearances across all competitions this season and is yet to start a Premier League game in 2021-22.

Speculation has grown over whether the England international might look to leave the Merseyside on loan in search of more regular first-team football.

Gomez possesses a contract until the end of June 2024.