Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of reaching an agreement over the transfer of AC Milan attacker Franck Kessie.

Spurs are being tipped to raid the Italian market following Antonio Conte’s arrival.

With Kessie’s Milan deal due to expire at the end of the season and no renewal in sight, with that said, an intense battle for the Ivorian’s signature is expected to begin in 2022.

However, Tottenham are likely to win the race for Kessie’s signature, as journalist Rudy Galetti claims that an agreement between the two parties is almost done.

Kessie has scored two goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.