Real Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring the situation involving Manchester United outcast Paul Pogba.

The 28-year-old midfielder now have just seven-and-a-half months left to run on his contract, and it appears that he will hold discussions with foreign clubs at the turn of the year.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will be ready to pounce at the beginning of 2022 should the France international not sign new terms at Old Trafford.

While the Frenchman has featured for the Red Devils on a regular basis this term, he is expected to spend some time on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in Pogba. With that said, it remains unclear that Man United will contemplate cashing in on the midfielder at the midway point of the season for a cut-price fee.