Juventus are reportedly keen to edge out Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Blues have admired the 21-year-old for some time and are considering making a ‘very attractive proposal’ to convince the midfielder to move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Tuttosport reports that the Bianconeri have now stepped up their interest in the Frenchman and have notified the player’s representatives of their desires to sign the playmaker.

It is understood that the Premier League giants came close to signing Tchouameni over the summer, however, the club’s hierarchy did not see his potential arrival in London as a priority and instead acquired the services of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid respectively.

With that said, the Italian giants believe Chelsea are in a strong position to sign Tchouameni in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Frenchman has made 58 appearances for Monaco, contributing four goals and four assists.