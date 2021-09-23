Atalanta BC defender Robin Gosens is still a target for the Italian champions Inter Milan.

The Germany international has established himself as one of the best left wing-backs for club and country over the past year.

Nerazzurri have emerged as a potential destination for the left-back should he ever depart Atalanta.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are ready to make a fresh approach for Gosens next year.

The report adds that the Serie A giants would need to pay somewhere in the region of £26m if they want to tempt their rivals Atalanta into selling one of their key assists.

Gosens has three years left to run on his contract at the Gewiss Stadium.

Posted on by admin.

Atalanta BC, Germany, Inter Milan, Serie A