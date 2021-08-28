Borussia Dortmund have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot before the August 31 deadline.

The 22-year-old, who found himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka begin used as the first choice right-back.

According to Sky Sports News, BVB have made an enquiry about taking Dalot on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy him permanently next summer.

The Portugal international has made 34 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan whilst on loan last season.

Dalot joined Man United from Porto in June 2018 but has made just 35 appearances for the Red Devils, including 23 starts.