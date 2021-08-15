Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, according to The Guardian.

The 32-year-old has been linked with the Gunners over the course of the summer transfer window, and, the north Londoners are now considering a move.

The report adds that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a new shot-stopper to compete with Bernd Leno, and Neto has been identified as an attractive proposition behind the sticks due to his experience.

The Brazil international, who is also linked with Everton – has been at Camp Nou since 2019 but has made just 17 appearances for the Spanish outfit, as he is the second choice behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neto is likely to start the new campaign as the number one, though, which could make it difficult for the Gunners to sign him in this summer’s transfer window.