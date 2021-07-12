Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly poised to beat Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Les Gones said to be prepared to sell the 23-year-old for a fee as little as €25m due to their financial problems.

A recent report claimed that Spurs were preparing to beat the Gunners for the Frenchman’s signature in the current market.

According to Le10Sport, there is also firm interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be in the market for a new midfielder for the upcoming campaign.

The France international was strongly linked with a move away from the Groupama Stadium last summer but was ultimately priced out of a switch.

Aouar, who also recently been linked with the Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, has scored eight goals and registered four assists in 33 appearances for Lyon during the 2020-21 campaign.